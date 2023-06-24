K Sudhakaran arrested in "fake" case, says Kerala Leader of Opposition Satheesan

Ernakulam(Kerala) [India], June 24 : Kerala Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Saturday said that the CPI(M) led Kerala government had arrested Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran in a "fake" case.

"The Kerala government arrested KPCC president in a fake case. The opposition in Kerala has been raising many corruption allegations against the government. The Life Mission case, the gold smuggling case, the AI camera case and the purchase of medical service corporation are major corruption allegations we have raised. So the government has been on the defensive," Satheesan said while speaking to reporters in Kochi.

Sudhakaran who was arrested on Friday by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police in a case of fraud related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal was later released on bail.

Accusing the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being silent on corruption allegations raised by the opposition, Satheesan alleged that the arrest was part of a political game on the part of the government

"The chief minister of Kerala is keeping mum. He's not ready to answer the allegations. It is part of the game that is why now the government is trying to arrest the KPCC president in a fake case. The high court of Kerala had given anticipatory bail, so they recorded only the arrest," V D Satheesan said.

Following the arrest of Sudhakaran, Congress party workers and leaders took out protests across Kerala.

Speaking to media persons after getting anticipatory bail, Sudhakaran said on Friday that he will fight the case legally. "I have nothing to hide. I have already explained my position to the police and don't need to make any further statements to the media. Everyone knows about Monson (fake antique leader) and his shady business. He has already been punished," Sudhakaran said.

The Congress has condemned the move saying that the party "cannot be intimidated by such blatant attempts to misuse law enforcement agencies to target opposition leaders".

