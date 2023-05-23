Kadapa MP remains in Kurnool hospital, SC to hear anticipatory bail plea

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), May 23 Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who skipped appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy's murder case, continued to stay put at a hospital in Kurnool where his mother was undergoing treatment.

The MP's supporters kept vigil outside Viswabharathi Hospital throughout the night amid reports that he may be arrested by the CBI.

The high drama began on Monday morning when a team of CBI officials arrived in Kurnool and reportedly held talks with the top police officials. As the word spread that the CBI may arrest the MP, a large number of his supporters and also the workers of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) gathered near the hospital.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged that the state police was not cooperating with the CBI in arresting Avinash Reddy, who was named as co-accused in the case.

Amid tense situation, the suspense continued over the next move by the CBI. The central agency is likely to wait for the outcome of Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition which is listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Avinash Reddy's mother Y.S. Lakshmi is being treated for cardiac ailment at Vishwa Bharathi Hospital. He remained at the hospital with his mother for the fifth day.

The Kadapa MP, who is the cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has written to the CBI seeking exemption from appearance time till May 27 in view of his mother's condition.

In a letter to the CBI, the MP wrote that his father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy is in judicial custody and being the only son he is responsible for taking care of her during this critical time.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother Y.S. Vijayamma had visited the hospital on Monday evening to enquire about the condition of Avinash Reddy's mother.

The MP had not appeared before the CBI on May 16 and May 19 in Hyderabad. On May 16, he cited prior-fixed official engagements in Pulivendula as the reason and sought four days' time. On May 19, he conveyed to the CBI that he would not be able to appear before it as his mother took ill.

The MP, who was in Hyderabad, left for his home town Pulivendula in Kadapa district and got his mother admitted to Kurnool hospital. Since then he has been staying at the hospital.

The central agency had issued a fresh notice on May 19, directing him to appear before it at its Hyderabad office on May 22.

However, the MP once again expressed his inability to appear due to his mother's poor health.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, uncle of Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the elections.

Last month, the CBI arrested Avinash Reddy's father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, a cousin of Rajasekhara Reddy.

The agency told the court during the hearing on multiple occasions that Bhaskar Reddy, Avinash Reddy and their follower Devireddy Shiva Shankar Reddy hatched a conspiracy to murder Vivekananda Reddy as he had opposed the Kadapa Lok Sabha ticket to Avinash Reddy.

