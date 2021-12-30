Kalicharan has committed serious offence: Maha Home Minister

Nagpur, Dec 30 Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday said religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj has committed a serious offence.

The godman was earlier on Thursday arrested from Madhya Pradesh by the Chhattisgarh police for allegedly abusing Mahatma Gandhi while praising his assassin Nathuram Godse during a programme in Raipur.

A sedition charge has been slapped against Kalicharan over the alleged remarks made at a "Dharma Sansad" organised on December 25-26 in Raipur.

Walse Patil said though Kalicharan has been arrested by the Chhattisgarh police, he will be taken into custody by the state police wherever complaints against him have been registered in Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor