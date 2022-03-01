Kamal Haasan's MNM for area sabhas in urban local bodies

Chennai, March 1 The Makkal Needhi Maiam(MNM) of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has appealed to all the district collectors in Tamil Nadu to hold area sabhas and ward committee meetings in urban local bodies similar to the 'gram sabhas' in village panchayats.

In a statement on Tuesday, the MNM state committee said that all the party district secretaries have sent request letters to the respective district collectors demanding the holding of 'area sabhas' and 'ward committee meetings'.

The office-bearers cited the examples of resident welfare associations in cities like Chennai and Coimbatore to ensure the upkeep of urban facilities.

"Resident Welfare Associations take decisions as when they see fit and organise themselves. They transparently maintain their accounts and make them available to their members. The Urban local bodies that operate on tax payer's money should operate better than RWA's, the MNM stated in a letter to the district collectors said".

In its memorandum to the district collectors, the party said that the Tamil Nadu Urban local Bodies Act 2010 prescribes the conduct of area sabhas and ward committee meetings. It also mentioned that gram sabhas meet four times a year that enable elected representatives and public while there have been no such initiatives in the urban local bodies.

It also pointed out that the TN Urban Local Bodies Act allows area sabhas and ward corporations in corporations and municipalities only but not in town panchayats and called upon the district collectors to implement it in town panchayats as well.

The meetings will allow the public to have a say on their basic needs including drinking water, roads, waste management, traffic management, and protection of water bodies.

