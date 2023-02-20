Kamal Nath to be Congress' face in MP assembly polls: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be the party's face in the ensuing assembly polls in the state.

"We will fight the elections in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of State Congress chief Kamal Nath. So, he will be the face," Singh told reporters.

Digvijaya Singh's comments come against the backdrop of rumours that Kamal Nath would not contest the assembly polls scheduled later this year.

With Madhya Pradesh slated to go to Assembly polls this year, Congress announced the appointment of vice presidents and general secretaries in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) last month.

The party appointed 50 vice presidents, 105 general secretaries and 64 district presidents in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh witnessed much political drama after the last Assembly elections in 2018 when Kamal Nath became the chief minister ousting the 15-year rule of the BJP. However, Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to power after two years when 22 sitting Congress MLAs along with party heavyweight Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from Congress to join the BJP.

( With inputs from ANI )

