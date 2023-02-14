Kanpur family relents, bodies sent for autopsy

Kanpur Dehat (UP), Feb 14 The family of the two women who died in a fire during an anti-encroachment drive in Madauli village in Kanpur Dehat district on Monday evening, has finally agreed to allow the district police to take the bodies for a post- mortem examination.

The family relented after negotiations with the district officials who assured the family that Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak would visit them soon.

Pathak also spoke to the family on phone.

District officials said that the JCB driver and a lekhpal have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The officials said that the family would soon be given compensation. Additional forces have also been deployed in the village.

