Karnataka Assembly polls: Congress leader G Parameshwara votes in Tumakuru

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], May 10 : Former Karnataka Deputy chief minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara on Wednesday cast his vote at a polling booth in Siddharth Nagar of Tumakuru.

Earlier, Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka Bommai cast their vote.

Notably, the high-voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka came to an end on Monday as all three major political parties in the state BJP, Congress and JD(S) - with their last chance to woo the voters.

However, voting is currently underway for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray.

The polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections began at 7 am amid tight security and will continue till 6 pm.

A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections.

As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters. There are also 5,71,281 PwD voters. Around 4,00,000 polling personnel are engaged in poll processes.

84,119 State Police Officers and 58,500 CAPF police in 650 CoYs are on Law and Order and security duty today across the state. All Police officers are on rounds to ensure Law and Order efficiently and handle MCC violations. 185 Interstate Border Check-posts are on high alert by the Police and other personnel. 100 Excise interstate border check-posts are also on high alert. The Commercial Tax officers are deployed in 185 Check Posts (SSTs) and 75 Excise Check-posts.

The high tension campaign for the assembly elections in Karnataka ended on Monday with all party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding 19 public meetings and six roadshows while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi camped in the state for 12 days.

Some of the key constituencies which will make a major mark in the polls are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor