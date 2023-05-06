Karnataka Assembly polls: PM Modi holds mega road show in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday during the last leg of the campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

During the roadshow panning nearly 26 km and covering nearly 13 constituencies, the people are queued up on both sides of the road where the Prime Minister's cavalcade is passing.

While riding on the top of a truck, PM Modi waved his hands and acknowledged the crowd cheering for him. People also showered flower petals on him.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold two mega road shows and four public meetings this weekend, as per the party sources.

The first roadshow will cover about 8 km while the other will cover a distance of 30 km, they said.

Similarly, on May 7, PM Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state.

Prior to this, PM Modi took out a roadshow of 5 kilometres in Bengaluru, and a roadshow in Mysore on April 30, in which a large number of people participated.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Prime Minister held a mega roadshow in Kalaburagi.

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

