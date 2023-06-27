Karnataka: BJP leader KS Eshwarappa blames Congress' turncoats for indiscipline within party

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], June 27 : In a veiled remark over growing unrest in the party, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader KS Eshwarappa stated that indiscipline has sneaked into the BJP as several Congress party leaders have joined the party.

He, however, refused to hold them responsible for the bitter defeat of the party in the recently concluded assembly election in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Eshwarappa said, "Indiscipline was highly uncommon in the 'disciplined' BJP but after the defeat, it has lurked because of dissatisfaction among the leaders and workers on the ground."

However, he communicated it with state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and would speak to those who have all made out-of-the-turn comments.

"It is unfortunate to see indiscipline in the party. The disease of the Congress party has caught the BJP and might be infected by the entry of several Congress leaders into the party. The party is already suffering a lot due to them", he said.

When asked, are these Congress leaders responsible for the party's debacle in the election, the BJP leader said, "I said only about the indiscipline and nothing to do with the party's setback in the polls".

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had.

