Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Basavaraj Bommai to meet Amit Shah on May 3

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he would discuss inducting new faces with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Amit Shah is likely to visit Bengaluru on May 3 and I would try to use the opportunity to seek an audience to discuss cabinet expansion," Bommai said today.

Speaking to reporters after attending the programme to launch the new products of JS Group of companies, he said, "I am heading to Delhi today evening to attend the conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of all States. I have not discussed cabinet expansion with the party top brass. The party leadership will take the decision at an appropriate time."

On July 28, 2021, BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka. Basavaraj Bommai took the oath to the chief minister's office in the presence of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan. Since then, the Cabinet expansion in the state is due to be held.

( With inputs from ANI )

