Karnataka CM assures action in Hubli stone-pelting incident

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday assured action against the perpetrators of the stone-pelting incident that took place at Old Hubli Police Station on Sunday and said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, "We have arrested all accused, and further investigation is going on. Action will be taken against the perpetrators after the investigation."

Hubli Police commissioner has said that 88 persons, including an AIMIM corporator's husband, have been arrested in the matter so far.

Section 144 which was imposed soon after the incident continues to remain in place in the Hubli city.

Earlier on Sunday, state Minister CN Ashwathnarayan said that the strongest possible action should be taken against those involved in the stone-pelting incident.

Speaking to ANI, Ashwathnarayan said, "The strongest possible action should be taken to send the right message to the people who time and again do not respect the law of the land. We condemned the incident. The people have been arrested."

"Action should be taken against the people who take law into their own hands and attack the civilians or police. It is intolerable," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

