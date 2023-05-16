Karnataka CM position: "If high command wants, I'm ready...," says G Parameshwara

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16 : As parleys continue within the Congress party on the next Karnataka chief minister, with former chief minister Siddaramaiah and State President D K Shivakumar emerging as frontrunners, senior party leader G Parmeshwara on Tuesday sprung a surprise stating that he was ready to take up the responsibility if the party high command asked him to do so.

"If the high command wants, I am ready to take up the responsibility," the former Deputy Chief Minister told reporters adding that a Dalit leader should become the chief minister.

He further said that the high command was aware of his service to the party, and he doesn't feel the need to lobby for the post.

"I trusted the party leaders. I can form a group of 50 MLAs. But I don't do that. I have some principles. Discipline is important to me. If the high command gives me the responsibility of CM. I will definitely do it. Also, I have served as the Deputy Chief Minister. The High Command knows everything about me and my work, so I don't want to lobby. That doesn't mean I'm incapable, I'm capable and if given an opportunity will do the job," Parmeshwara said.

Despite wining a clear mandate in the assembly polls, suspense over the chief minister continued today.

Frontrunners to the post Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in the national capital to discuss with the party's central leadership on the government formation in Karnataka and the next Chief Minister of the State.

However, supporters of Parameshwara staged a protest in Bengaluru demanding that a Dalit should be the CM of the state. Parameshwara was Deputy Chief Minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka led by HD Kumaraswamy.

Three central observers of the Congress, who interacted with newly elected party MLAs on their choice for Chief Minister, submitted their reports to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.

