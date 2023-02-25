Karnataka Congress Chief slams BJP for non-fulfillment of promises

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Friday lashed out at the ruling BJP over the non-fulfillment of promises made by the BJP and also for the announcement made by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai that a Ram Temple would be built by the Karnataka government.

"Open the BJP manifesto. What have they done for farmers, the electricity, and many other promises made? It is not the duty of government to build temples and mosques," the Congress leader said on Friday.

"Is it what has to be mentioned in the budget (referring to Ram Mandir to be built in Ramanagar)," questioned Shivakumar.

Commenting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the BJP would provide a corruption-free government in the state, the Congress leader said, "BJP has made this state the corruption capital of the country. Congratulations to Amit Shah who says he will give a corruption-free government in the state."

Reacting to Shah's statement that infighting is going on within the Congress, he said, "Are we doing wrestling here? What is BSY, CP Yogeshwar, Yatnal, all senior leaders speaking within the BJP? There is infighting within BJP only. What will they speak about us?" he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

