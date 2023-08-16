Karnataka Congress's great preparations for the LS Polls 2024

The preparation for the next Lok Sabha elections and delivery of Panchkhatri schemes of the state government to the beneficiaries and other important issues were discussed in the meeting of all members of the Congress held today in Bengaluru.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Sivakumar led the meeting held at the party's Bharat Jodo Bhawan, where several important issues were discussed. The implementation of Panchkhatri schemes is especially important in this month. An instruction has been given to deliver the Grilahakshmi scheme to be inaugurated as a door-to-door programme. The activists have been advised that everyone should work sincerely for the success of this program.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DCM, and KP President DK Shivakumar, Ministers KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Dinesh Gundurao, Ramalinga Reddy, Ishwar Khandre, KPCC Working President Salim Ahmed, ex-Chief Minister Veerappamoyli, Rajya Sabha member G.C.Chandrasekhar, Danshyara Rehman Khan, Political Secretary to CM K.Govindaraj and others were present. Office bearers of KPCC’s state unit, Leaders of the front-line units, district and congress presidents, and cadres participated in the meeting. The leaders instructed the workers that everyone should work in an organized manner as there is a necessity to win 22 in the next election. It has been instructed to forget internal conflicts and work in favor of Congress. Strict action will be taken against those who engaged in anti-party activities in the last assembly elections. It has been warned that no matter who participates in anti-party activities in the next single Lok Sabha election, this action will be taken without hesitation. Workers should actively participate in every stage including the selection of party candidates. In the coming days, their status in the party will be decided based on who and how many votes they get at the booth level. Opportunity cannot be gained by lobbying influencers. Thus it has been discussed to give priority to party organizations at the grassroots level.



