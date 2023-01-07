Karnataka High Court puts stay on divorce order of BJP MLA

Bengaluru, Jan 7 The Karnataka High Court on Saturday put a stay on the divorce order obtained by the BJP MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy by the Family court.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vishwajith Shetty issued a notice to Kumaraswamy and adjourned the case.

Kumaraswamy, BJP MLA from Mudigere in Chikkamaglur district, has suffered a setback as sources say that he was ready for the second marriage.

His wife Savitha had questioned the divorce order given by the Family Court in Mysuru and challenged it in the High Court.

The counsel for Savitha submitted before the court that his petitioner does not want to be separated from her husband.

The counsel urged the High Court to put a stay on Kumaraswamy's divorce order contending that there is a chance of the MLA getting married again.

Kumaraswamy had assaulted Savitha publicly for questioning him on his "affair". Later, the divorce petition was moved in the family court in Mysuru which gave the divorce order.

