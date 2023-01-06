Karnataka Minister demands apology from Siddaramaiah for his derogatory remarks against CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Thursday demanded an 'unconditional apology' from Congress leader Siddaramaiah for his 'derogatory' remarks against Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah had on Wednesday said, "CM Bommai and other BJP leaders shiver like a 'puppy' in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", a remark that stoked a major controversy.

Speaking to ANI, State Minister Chauhan said, "He was the chief minister for five years. Using derogatory language and filthy words against the CM shows the culture and the nature of the party and the person who made the remark. Siddaramaiah must apologize for using such words against the most likable, people-friendly, and common man -- CM Basavaraja Bommai".

Chauhan said that after becoming chief minister, Bommai has been working round the clock like a common man.

"Using words like 'puppy' against the CM shows nothing but the shameful nature of former CM Siddaramaiah," he said while speaking toin Bengaluru.

"Under PM Narendra Modi's guidelines, Basavaraja Bommai is striving for the larger good of the state. Using such abusive language against him was uncalled for," Chauhan added.

"Basavaraj Bommai, you are all like puppies in front of Narendra Modi. You all shiver in front of him. There was an interim recommendation to give Rs 5,495 crore to Karnataka as a special allowance in the 15th Pay Commission. But our finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman wrote that she could not give such an amount," Siddaramaiah said in Vijayanagar, Karnataka on Wednesday.

"All the developmental works and projects, which were pending for several years, were completed when Basavaraj Bommai came to power. They (Congress) can not stand the good work done by the government and have, hence resorted to using abusive language against CM. I demand an unconditional apology from Siddaramaiah and the Congress," Chauhan said, hitting back at the former CM.

( With inputs from ANI )

