Karnataka Police recruitment scam: BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, 4 others arrested

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that the Crime Investigation Team (CID) arrested the main accused, BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and four others in connection with the Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam scam.

Divya, who was absconding in the case, was arrested from Pune on Thursday night.

The Karnataka Home Minsiter said, "With the arrest of Divya it is clear that the government will ensure free and fair investigation into the case. No one will be spared as far as PSI scam is concerned."

Earlier, Congress had alleged that the Home Minister is trying to safeguard the prime accused in the PSI scam.

In response, Minsiter said, "Congress has nothing to talk about, we know what happened in congress regime, many students committed suicide and died after paper leaked four times. They must not forget that their own Party's two kingpins were caught in the scam, what do they have to say about it."

This comes after the Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, asked the Bommai government to ensure an impartial investigation in the case and take strict actions against the accused of PSI recruitment exam scam.

He alleged that the BJP government arrested them who belonged to other parties immediately while those who were from the same party were roaming free.

"Take action against the people involved in the scam, no matter what party they belong to. Arrest them and probe. The administration is collapsing, where is your good governance?" said Kharge.

Kharge said that the administration is collapsing, the government must ensure that their own adminsitration runs smooth. Such incidents bring shame to the state as well as raise questions to the future of the students.

Meanwhile, earlier this week the police arrested another accused Rudragowda D Patil from Maharashtra in the case.

The PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.

MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge had alleged that there was a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates and that the Home Minister along with the government and officials are clearly involved in this.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said everything related to the PSI recruitment scam will be thoroughly investigated, and action will be taken against those found guilty.The Chief Minister further informed that he has instructed the CID to speedy and transparent investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

