Karnataka poll results mean 'politics of bargaining will end': Kamal Nath

Bhopal, May 13 The Karnataka poll results has given an indication that "politics of bargaining" will end now, Congress' Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath said on Saturday.

In a press briefing after his party's massive victory in the southern state, he said that result showed the impact of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The victory in Karnataka has shown that people support the truth, he added.

Kamal Nath congratulated Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the entire party unit of Karnataka who worked hard to bring the party back into power. "Heartiest congratulations to Kharge ji and all Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi who has ushered a new revolution in the country through Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said.

Meanwhile, he said that Karnataka's victory will repeat in Madhay Pradesh too and appealed to state Congress leaders and workers to get ready for elections due at the end of this year.

"After massive victory in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, it is certain that the Congress will form the government in Madhya Pradesh as well. Every worker of the Congress should now gear up for elections," he added.

Two-time ex-CM and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh took dig at the BJP saying the saffron party has been wiped out from the southern part of the country and they will face the same outcome in central India soon. "BJP has been wiped out in south India and after the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections, you will see that they will be wiped out from the central India too," he said.



pd/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor