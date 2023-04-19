Karnataka polls: "Congress means commission, corruption, criminalisation", says Nadda

Shiggaon (Karnataka) [India], April 19 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda stepped up the attack on Congress as the Karnataka Assembly elections inch closer and alleged that the grand old party means "commission, corruption, and criminalisation".

The BJP chief also appealed to the people to vote for the BJP stating that the state should not be "devoid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings".

Nadda's remarks came while addressing a public meeting in Shiggaon in which Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Kannada actor Kichha Sudeep were present. Bommai will file his nomination from the Shiggaon seat today.

"Congress means commission, corruption and criminalisation. I am here to appeal to everyone to vote for development," Nadda said.

"I urge you all to make the 'Lotus' win, make the BJP win! Karnataka should not be devoid of Modi Ji's blessings and it should never remain behind in the race towards development. This, you all must ensure by choosing only 'Lotus'," Nadda added.

He said that the nomination paper which Chief Minister Bommai will file today is a method to take the state forward.

"Bommai ji is going to file his nomination for the assembly after some time from now. This nomination paper is not just for the MLA, it is a way to take forward the direction given to Karnataka," Nadda said.

"The excitement and enthusiasm present in the crowd here show that you all have decided to bring back Bommai ji for the next five years. To ensure that development seeps into each and every corner of Karnataka, you should vote for the BJP," he added.

Stating that the motto of the BJP-led government is to ensure development, Nadda said that Karnataka has made strides towards prosperity.

"Under BJP's leadership, Karnataka has made great strides towards prosperity; right from ensuring welfare for each section of the society, it has been the top-most FDI destination in the country," he said.

Ahead of his address, Nadda held a massive roadshow in the Shiggaon district.

CM Bommai, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and other BJP leaders were present during the roadshow.

People thronged the roads and waved BJP's flag during the roadshow.

CM Bommai will officially file a nomination from the Shiggaon Assembly constituency today for the upcoming state elections. He has been holding this seat since 2008.

He will be accomped by Nadda and other leaders to the filing centre. Actor Kichcha Sudeep will also accompany him during the nomination. The actor had extended his support to the Chief Minister, a move which was heavily criticised by the opposition.

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13.

