Karnataka polls: "I respect CM Bommai, will campaign for BJP", says Kichcha Sudeep

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 : After confirming that he would be campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday, said that he has agreed to support the party only for Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai.

CM Bommai also said that Sudeep doesn't belong to any party, and has agreed only for him.

Addressing a joint press conference, Kichcha Sudeep said, "I had no necessity to come here, and I have not come here for any platform or money. I have come here only for a person. I have high regard for CM Mama (Bommai). That's why I am announcing that I am giving my full support to Bommai sir".

"I am fully standing in support of Bommai sir. But, I will not contest elections, and I am not entering politics. I have films to complete, my fans would be happy," he added.

The superstar added that he doesn't need to come to politics for money, as he has many ways to earn it.

"If I would have to contest an election, I will take a decision, make the announcement and then contest," he added.

On being asked if he agrees with the ideology of BJP, Sudeep said, "As a citizen, I totally respect certain decisions PM Modi has taken, but that's my perspective. But that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today".

Karnataka CM Bommai also said that Sudeep doesn't belong to any political party.

"Sudeep doesn't belong to any political party. He has announced his support for me. His support for me also means that he is supporting the party (BJP)," he said.

Earlier in the day, Kichcha Sudeep also laid down the speculations regarding his contesting the upcoming Karnataka polls to rest and said that he would only be campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I will only campaign for the BJP, won't contest the elections," he told the mediapersons at the Bengaluru airport.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

An alleged threat letter was received by Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju and Sudeep's family members after which the police registered a case and started investigating the matter

According to the police, Sudeep's manager received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media.

Responding to the threat letter received by his manager, Sudeep said, "Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it. I also know, it was by someone from the film industry. I will give them a fitting reply. They know me and my residential address, which is why they sent the letter by post. I will bring everything out. I will reply to the threat letter."

