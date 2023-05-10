Karnataka Polls: People of State have decided to choose welfare-oriented govt: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that people of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government.

As voting process for the Assembly elections in Karnataka commenced on Wednesday, Kharge took to Twitter to urge voters, especially first-time voters to come out and participate in the democratic process for a better future.

"People of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government. Today, it is time to vote in large numbers. We welcome our first-time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future," Kharge tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also urged voters to exercise their franchise. "As the polling for the assembly elections begins, I urge all my sisters and brothers in Karnataka to go out there and vote for change."

He added, "It's time to bring in a strong, development-oriented and capable government that works tirelessly to make your lives better."

Polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections began amid tight security on Wednesday.

The voting commenced at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

All three major political parties in the state BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) have put in efforts to woo voters, making promises and levelling accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat Assembly.

The voting is being held for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray. The fate of the candidates will be known on May 13, the day of counting votes. Polling is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations.

According to the Election Commission of India, the majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections.

Some of the key constituencies which will make a major mark in the polls are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.

Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge is contesting from the Chittapur Assembly constituency. He was also a former minister in the Siddaramaiah government.

Significantly, Karnataka is the only state in the South where BJP is in power.

The Congress conducted high-decibel campaigning with high promises with top leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress in its mfesto promises to bring back the Muslim quota, higher reservations for various classes, cash handouts and freebies.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor