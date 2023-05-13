Karnataka victory due to collective efforts, CM will be chosen through consensus: Kharge

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 : Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the party's victory in Karnataka is an outcome of "collective work" of party leaders and workers and that the party would work towards consensus to choose its chief ministerial candidate.

Talking to reporters as the trends showed an emphatic Congress victory, Kharge said people of all communities voted for the Congress. He said the party will work towards fulfilling its election promises.

Kharge hails from Karnataka and the assembly election was crucial for him. His son Priyank Kharge won from Chittapur.

"I thank the people of Karnataka for giving a huge mandate to Congress. We will respect the mandate and uphold people's belief in us. We will implement all the welfare schemes we have announced in our mfesto. I thank Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and also Sonia Gandhi who campaigned even when she wasn't well," Kharge said.

Targeting BJP, he said the people have defeated a party's government "which had indulged in corruption".

"People of all communities voted for us. Now, we have to go miles and fulfil the promises and guarantees we made to the public. This is a result of collective work of our workers, from booth to state level.. they worked under collective leadership," Kharge said.

Asked about the chief ministerial face, Kharge said that the name will be decided after a meeting of MLAs and central observers.

"There is a process for this (choosing CM). We will call a meeting of MLAs. The central observers will also come, after which we will know everybody's opinion and build a consensus," he added.

Congress is heading for a handsome victory in Karnataka and is poised to win 135 seats.

BJP is expected to win 65 seats.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the state.

Karnataka went to the polls on May 10 for 224 member assembly and saw record polling of 72. 68 per cent. A party needs 113 seats to get majority.

