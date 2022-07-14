'Kashi Yatra Subsidy' scheme launched in Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 14 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday launched the state government's Rs 5,000 'Kashi Yatra Subsidy' scheme.

The Chief Minister formally launched the scheme by distributing the subsidy cheques for the beneficiary pilgrims at a programme in the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking at the function organised by the Muzrai department, Bommai said this is a new scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has renovated Kashi by building the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

"Kashi is a major pilgrimage centre evoking the spiritual faith of the people. The facilities and amenities for pilgrims were very poor earlier. Now, it has been totally transformed. Varanasi has direct air, rail and bus connectivity," he said.

"As a result there is a huge rise in the number of pilgrims visiting Kashi. Today we are distributing subsidy cheques for 10 pilgrims. In the coming days it would be transferred directly through the DBT system for pilgrims," Bommai said.

"The banks of river Ganga have been cleaned. About 23 Ghats have been renovated. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has been developed in such a way that the pilgrims could walk directly from the Ganga Ghats to Vishwantha temple. I congratulate Prime Minister Modi for this good work," the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Apart from providing a Rs 5,000 subsidy, the state government has made arrangements for safe and comfortable journey by a separate train, accommodation facilities at Kashi to make the pilgrimage a safe and pleasant experience, Bommai added.

