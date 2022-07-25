Kayak found abandoned at Nagapattinam, police suspect Lankan influx

Chennai, July 25 Tamil Nadu Police and central intelligence agencies officials commenced a probe after a kayak was found abandoned at the shores of Nagapattinam early on Monday.

Presence of "KNUCKLES " water bottles have alerted the officials as these are a Lankan make. Police suspect illegal entry of Sri Lankan nationals and has commenced a probe to locate the intruders.

According to police who inspected the spot, the vessel is "ITIWIT" a two seater. The boat is 3.8 metres in length and 3.5 m wide. A scuba diving kit, water proof bag to fold and pack the kayak, whistles, life jackets, an air pump, a 2.2 m paddle and a pair of socks were recovered from it.

The investigators have stepped up the ante on the probe as many people who have reached the Indian shores had reported before the authorities and almost everyone lodged at the refugee camps at Mandapam.

Police sources told that a sniffer dog was pressed into service and it had led to a reserve forest area near the shore. A case is registered at Vedaranyam police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor