KCR inspects construction of work of TRS office in Delhi

Hyderabad, Oct 12 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday inspected the construction of his Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) office in New Delhi.

A week after the TRS decided to go national by changing its name to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), party President KCR, as he is popularly known, inspected the construction of the party office at Vasant Vihar.

Accompanied by Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy and other TRS leaders, KCR went around the construction site and enquired about the progress of the work.

KCR, who had attended Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's last rites on Tuesday, is currently campaigning in the national capital.

He is likely to meet leaders of various parties and people from various walks of life to seek their support for the BRS ahead of the formal launch of the party.

It was on September 2 last year KCR had laid the foundation stone for TRS office in the presence of his cabinet colleagues, MPs, state legislators and several party leaders. The TRS claimed to be the first political party from south India to open its office in Delhi.

The TRS is building a three-storeyed building which will have a conference hall, library, and audio-visual theatre.

The Centre had allotted land for the TRS office in 2020 but the foundation stone laying was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The land allotment was made as per the rules, which prescribe that all political parties with a minimum of seven members in Parliament are eligible for allotment of land for their party office in Delhi.

The TRS, which has 16 members in Parliament, was allotted two plots measuring 550 square metres by the land and development office of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

It was announced then that the TRS office coming up on 1,100 square meters of land will be called Telangana Bhavan, like its state headquarters in Hyderabad. It is not immediately known if there will be change in the name of the office consequent to TRS adopting a new name.

A general body meeting of the TRS presided over by KCR on October 5 unanimously passed a resolution changing the name of the party to BRS to expand its activities nation-wide. The meeting also amended the party Constitution in this regard.

The next day, the TRS informed the Election Commission of its decision to change its name to the BRS and sought its nod for the same.

The party is reported to have taken a building on rent in Delhi to commence its activities pending completion of the permanent building. This building is near Sardar Patel Marg.

