KCR to skip PM Modi's programme in Telangana today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8 : Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme on Saturday where he will inaugurate several development projects for the poll-bound state.

Chief Minister KCR was invited following the protocol. KCR will also not be receiving PM Modi at Begumpet airport upon his arrival on Saturday.

KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been at loggerheads with the BJP, which is trying to make political and electoral inroads into Telangana. Assembly election in the state is due this year.

KCR, on the other hand, is trying to expand his party to other states as part of its national ambitions.

Last year, KCR renamed his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He was also seen putting in efforts to unite the opposition parties for a united fight against BJP in next year's general elections.

In a major thrust to infrastructure and connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana on Saturday.

Prime Minister will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and inaugurate other development projects related to railways.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months. The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.

The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs 720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building. The redeveloped station would have a double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place and multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others, said the PMO statement.

During the programme, Prime Minister will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad- Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option.

He will also inaugurate the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project. The project stretching for a distance of over 85 km has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity and enhance the average speed of trains.

Later on the day, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar at the public programme at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,350 crore. The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep, said the PMO statement.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region.

