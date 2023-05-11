"Keep Ambulance Ready": BJP leader Amit Malviya rejects exit poll results exit

The Karnataka Assembly elections witnessed a significant voter turnout of 72.81 per cent on Wednesday. Multiple pollsters have indicated that the Congress might hold an advantage in Karnataka, despite it being the BJP’s stronghold. Some projections even suggest that the grand old party could secure a majority on its own.

BJP leader Amit Malviya rejected the exit poll results that gave Congress a clear upper hand and said there was “nothing that suggest, either in the voting percentage or on the ground, that Congress will have a run away win. Criticising the people, who are “excited" over ecit poll results, Malviya wrote: “These are just Exit Polls and not the actual result. Keep an ambulance handy in case the result flips, which is very likely.

He added: “It was amusing to see the reactions, to Exit Polls, of those who are desperately hoping for a Congress win. Out of job journalists abusing those who they think are in favour with the current regime, glee on faces of journalists who are apologists of the Congress and often do a better job than official spokespersons, Congress apparatchik rushing to credit Rahul Gandhi and assorted minions beating themselves blue in excitement… With the projections of a hung house, JD(S) is likely to play the role of the kingmaker, the exit polls estimated. The Congress, confident of a majority, has ruled out alliance with the JD(S). In the last 38 years, Karnataka never voted the incumbent party increasing the chance of a Congress win which will be crucial a before the Lok Sabha election.