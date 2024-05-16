‘Keeping My Eyes on Sultanpur’: Maneka Gandhi Confident of Retaining Her Seat in Lok Sabha Election 2024

BJP candidate and sitting MP from Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi, exudes confidence about securing another term in the upcoming elections. She faces competition from INDIA bloc candidate Rambhual Nishad of the Samajwadi Party and Udraj Verma of the BSP.

Sultanpur will go to the polls in the sixth phase of elections on May 25. Although Maneka Gandhi is confident about retaining her seat, she admits she has not conducted any analysis on the number of seats the BJP will win in Uttar Pradesh.

"I have not done any analysis of UP, during elections, I keep my eyes on Sultanpur only, and we will succeed here. We have tried many things for women, and the houses the PM has given greatly benefit them. The opposition tried to bring caste and religion but its impact is almost nil here," said Maneka while talking to ANI.



When asked about the opposition's allegation that the BJP is using the Ram temple issue to gain votes, Maneka Gandhi responded, "In Sultanpur, Ram Mandir is not an issue. Ram is in people's hearts, but development is the issue here."

Maneka Gandhi is the sitting MP from Sultanpur. In the 2019 general election, she received 459,196 votes, narrowly defeating Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Chandra Bhadra Singh, who garnered 444,670 votes.