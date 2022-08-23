Kejriwal announces recruitment calendar in poll-bound Gujarat

Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Aug 23 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was in Gujarat along with his deputy Manish Sisodia as part of the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, announced a recruitment calendar for 2023 if AAP comes to power in the state.

Kejriwal also promised to hold Talati (village panchayat secretary) exams in February 2023 if voted to power, the results of which will be out in April and in the same month appointment orders will be issued. He made similar announcements for teachers, and for ASI and PSI posts.

Attacking the BJP, the AAP supremo alleged that competitive exams for Talatis were held in 2018, but due to paper leak, they had to be cancelled.

Five years have passed since then, but the BJP government has failed to hold exams and appoint panchayat secretaries, Kejriwal said, adding that there is no point in re-electing a government which can't even hold exams on time.

Kejriwal was addressing the youth in Bhavnagar city which was developed by the erstwhile ruler Bhavsinhji Gohil, whose son Krushna Kumarsinhji had merged it with the Union of India.

Kejriwal also demanded Bharat Ratna for Krushna Kumarsinhji.

Before addressing the youth, Kejriwal had met Kumarsinhji's grandon, Vijayrajsinh gohil.

Sisodia also said that people should not vote for a party that cannot give government jobs to the youth of the state.

