Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh assistance to Delhi rape survivor

New Delhi, Feb 1 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to help the Kasturba Nagar rape victim, whose horrendous ordeal had shaken the city.

"I have ordered Rs 10 lakh assistance amount to help this daughter. Delhi government will do everything possible to get justice for this daughter. We are hiring a good lawyer for her. We will also fast-track this matter so that the daughter can get justice as soon as possible," he said in a tweet.

Later in the day, Revenue and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot, along with Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, met the 20-year-old survivor, who informed them that she was abducted from her home and gang-raped by three men who are involved in illicit trade of liquor and drugs locally. While they were gang-raping her, the women present therein were instigating the men to rape her.

She further informed that they beat her up brutally, shaved her head, blackened her face and made her walk around the neighbourhood with a garland of slippers and shoes. A video of the unfortunate incident was also received by the Commission which clearly showed the sad plight of the victim.

Maliwal had earlier issued notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate arrest of all the culprits, both men and women. She had also recommended that the girl and her family be shifted to a safe house and be provided protection.

She said that the an application in the court for interim compensation has been filed and a DCW team is present with the survivor 24x7, adding: "We will also rehabilitate the girl. Strongest punishment must be given to the culprits so that no one will dare to do such a crime again."

On Friday, a total of 11 people, including nine women, were arrested in connection with the incident.

