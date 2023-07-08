Kejriwal felicitates IIT-JEE, NEET toppers of govt schools

New Delhi, July 8 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday interacted with Delhi government students who cracked the IIT-JEE and NEET examinations.

A special event was held at the Thyagaraj Stadium, where Kejriwal felicitated the toppers.

The Delhi government announced that a total of 1,391 students studying in Delhi government schools have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), while 730 students have excelled in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, and 106 students have achieved success in the JEE Advanced examination.

Kejriwal said that these children were the future of the country, and they would bring laurels to Delhi and the nation with their extraordinary talent.

“After forming government, we started working to improve the schools in the city. The task was not easy, but it was not impossible either. After eight years we see Thyagaraj Stadium filled up like this which is very satisfying as it highlights the success story of the government in this area. Today, many classmates, parents, and their teachers are celebrating the success of our students. This is extremely satisfying,” said Kejriwal.

He mentioned that 1,391 students qualified in NEET, consisting of 458 boys and 933 girls. As many as 730 students cleared JEE-Mains, with 607 boys and 123 girls. Additionally, 106 students cleared JEE-Advanced.

Kejriwal added: “Piyush Jha from RPVV, Paschim Vihar secured an All India Rank of 88 (Category Rank - 3) in the NEET examination, while Jibrail Alam from the same school secured an All India Category Rank of 91 in NEET. Gaurav Kumar from SV, Dakshinpuri Extension has secured an All India Rank of 51 in JEE Advanced and will be studying Computer Science at IIT Mumbai. Asteek Narayan from GSBV, Radhe Shyam Park secured an All India Rank of 193 in JEE Advanced.”

--IANS

