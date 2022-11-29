Kejriwal promises 'Mini Councillor' status to RWAs if voted to power in MCD

New Delhi, Nov 29 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that if his party comes to power in the MCD, the RWAs will be given the status of a 'Mini Councillor'.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, "If the AAP is elected to power in MCD, it will launch a new scheme 'Janata Chalayegi MCD' where the Residents Welfare Associations will be given the status of a 'mini councillor'. He claimed that the AAP will break its own record of winning 67 seats out of the total 70 in the assembly polls.

"People can approach the RWAs to get their work done. The RWAs will be given funds to run their offices. The real purpose behind this is to make the people of Delhi take their own decisions. I appeal to all RWAs to support the AAP. We will empower RWAs politically and financially," he said while talking to the media.

"We will empower the RWAs in a real way where the public can get their work done. The whole purpose behind this is to make the public the real rulers of the city," Kejriwal said. "We will make the public real leaders and will transfer the power to them where they can get the work done through RWAs."

On the question of fixing accountability, Kejriwal said "We will frame a transparent framework. We will rely on online platforms also so that MLAs, councillors and RWAs all know where the problem is and there is accountability."

Appealing to all RWAs, he said, "No issues about which party you belong to, we are going to empower all of you politically and financially in the real sense. I appeal to all of you to start a door to door campaign in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party. If other parties candidates become councillors, they will not let you work. And they will interfere in the power which the AAP is going to provide. So I appeal to all the RWAs to ensure the AAP's victory on all 250 seats."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor