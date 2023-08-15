Kejriwal's I-Day message focuses on 'best education for every child'

New Delhi, Aug 15 In his message on Independence Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday made an appeal to all countrymen to take a pledge to provide the best education for every child in the country.

In a tweet in Hindi, the AAP convenor said: "On this glorious occasion, let us all countrymen take a pledge that together we will make arrangements for the best education for every child of the country."

He also posted a video in which he saidstating that like every developed country, he too was working to impart world-class education and improve medical facilities.

Kejriwal also appealed to make further arrangements for the "good treatment for every person".

The Chief Minister mentioned that he had visited several developed countries and learned that, apart from everything else, their education and health facilities were world-class, serving as the backbone of their progress.

"Together we will take the country forward and make India a developed nation... Jai Hind," he added.

