Kerala CM, Opposition leader lock horns over bomb blasts in Kannur

Thiruvananthapuram, July 13 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the recent bomb blast in Kannur district in which a father, son duo from Assam, Fazal Haq (52) and his son Shaheedul Islam (24), engaged in rag picking, died was due to the bomb culture practiced by the RSS and the Islamic organization, SDPI.

The Opposition UDF raised the issue of the blast which took place at Iritty in Kannur district on July 7 to corner the Chief Minister and his party, the CPM.

Congress MLA Sunny Joseph, from Mattanur assembly constituency in Kannur district, moved the adjournment motion in the assembly and pointed out the blasts that took place in Naduvanad, Maruthayi, Panoor, Koladi, Kudiyanmala, Cheruvanchery, Thillenkeri and had killed several women and children.

Sunny Joseph said that several BJP, RSS and CPM workers had lost their lives during the making of the bombs and mentioned the bomb blast in which CPM leader and state committee member P. Jayarajan's son was injured. He said that the local police investigated the case. Initially it was said to be a festival cracker but later the police had to register a case against P. Jayarajan.

Vijayan in his reply said that Sunny Joseph intentionally did not mention anything about communal forces like the RSS and the SDPI. He blamed the Congress and said that the opposition party was trying to create a narrative that the CPM was unleashing widespread violence in Kerala.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan said that the Chief Minister must own up to the fact that the police which was under him is not able to crack 80 percent of the bomb blast cases in Kannur district which is the home district of Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vijayan said that the Congress MLA in his notice was targeting the CPM and not a word was used against the fundamentalist forces like the RSS and SDPI. He added that these elements were trying to disturb peace in the state and were involved in most of the blasts.

The Opposition leader said that Vijayan's party, the CPM had butchered a former CPM leader, T.P. Chandrashekaran who was killed by inflicting 52 cuts on his body. Satheeshan said that Pinarayi Vijayan was the CPM state secretary during that time and that without the knowledge of Pinarayi such a killing could not have taken place. He added that he was not speaking much on the subject as the deceased Chandrashekaran's wife K.K. Rema was a UDF MLA and present in the House.

