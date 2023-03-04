Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan violated FCRA regulations, says former Congress MLA

Former Congress MLA Anil Akkara has alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has violated Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) regulations in the Wadakkanchery Life Mission project which was being developed by Red Crescent.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the former principal secretary of Chief Minister M Shivashankar in connection with this case.

While talking to the media on Friday, Anil Akkara alleged that decision for Red Crescent to construct a housing complex in Wadakamcherry and hand it over to the government was taken in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

The Congress MLA further alleged that for receiving foreign funds for such purposes the permission of the Foreign Affairs department is required.

The MLA said, "According to the response received by MP K Muraleedharan from the external affairs department, permission was not sought."

While speaking to the media, Anil Akkara showed the letter allegedly written by life mission CEO U V Jose to the then Minister for Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) AC Moideen.

The Congress MLA further alleged that this decision by CM and LSGD minister led to the circumstance of about Rs 4.5 crore being converted to dollars and taken abroad.

Akkara demanded that the central government should prosecute CM Pinarayi Vijayan and former LSGD Minister AC Moideen.

He said, "As CBI is enquiring about the case, the Chief Minister does not have the right to continue as CM and he should resign."

( With inputs from ANI )

