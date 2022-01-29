Kerala CM reschedules his return from US: Reports

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was scheduled to return from the US after his treatment on Saturday, will now spend few days in Dubai before heading home, as per sources.

According to sources, instead of Kerala, now he will land in Dubai on Saturday.

There was no mention of his change of plan even when he presided over the on-line cabinet meeting a few days back.

As per reports, after a few days' rest, Vijayan will inaugurate the Kerala pavilion at the ongoing Expo in Dubai and he is understood to have lined up meetings with the top echelons of power in the UAE.

Contrary to reports, it was not his personal assistant but a young bureaucrat from his office who had accompanied the CM and his wife to the US.

