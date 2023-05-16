Kerala doctor murder: Women workers of Congress stage 12-hour hunger protest

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 16 : Women workers of the Congress party are observing a 12-hour hunger protest on Tuesday against the murder of Dr Vandana Das while she was on duty at Kottarakkara Taluk hospital.

Dr Vandana (23) was murdered when the accused, S Sandeep (42), stabbed the house surgeon to death in the hospital on Tuesday.

"Congress Mahila Morcha is observing a 12-hour hunger protest from 6 am to 6 pm against the murder of Dr Vandana and demands to protect the life of health workers and doctors," Jeby Methar, President, Congress Mahila Morcha said.

Congress Mahila Morcha president, extended her support to doctors' demands and said, "We stand with health workers and doctors and with their demand to bring an ordinance and install cameras in the hospital."

"Congress Mahila Morcha is with doctors and health workers who are sitting on a protest in front of Kerala secretariat to ensure safety and security for doctors in their workplace and also to get justice for Dr Vandana. After the murder of Dr Vandana, doctors especially the young doctor are in a state of fear," he added.

Congress Mahila Morcha is staging a protest outside the secretariat.

Earlier on May 11, a representation of doctors under the leadership of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan raising certain demands over the protection of health workers after a doctor was murdered earlier this week.

IMA state president Dr Sulphi Noohu said that they have demanded a new ordinance to protect health workers in the state.

Moreover, the accused also attacked others and vandalised the hospital. A home guard and a sub-inspector also sustained stab injuries.

Dr Vandana was shifted to KIMS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she succumbed to her injuries, police added.

Kerala's Kottarakkara magistrate court on Wednesday remanded accused G Sandeep for 14 days in the house surgeon Dr Vandana Das murder case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor