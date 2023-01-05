Kerala Governor's nod to all Bills, save one removing him as Chancellor

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 5 On expected lines, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday signed 16 bills sent for his assent after being passed in the recent Assembly session last month.

However, he did not sign one crucial Bill, for which the special Assembly session was called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and seeks the removal of the Governor as the Chancellor of all the Universities in the state.

Khan had made it very clear that he will not sit in judgment on an issue which concerns him and now in all likelihood, this 'controversial' Bill will be sent to the President as he had said its contents relates to an issue where the Centre has a role to play.

Khan and Vijayan have been having an acrimonious relationship fsince the latter put his foot down over the appointment of the wife of Vijayan's private secretary to a teaching post in Kannur University.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor