Kerala Guv warns ministers against lowering dignity of his office

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday issued a warning to the state Ministers over their remarks targeting him and his office.

"The CM and Council of Ministers have every right to advise Governor.But statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor,can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure," said the Governor in his tweet.

This comes after State Higher Education Minister R. Bindhu slammed Khan for not signing a Bill which would have given a "revamp to the education sector".

"Those holding Constitution posts should act accordingly. We all saw how he went to the RSS headquarters and this does not augur well," said Bindhu, and added that the state government is in no mood for any sort of confrontation with the Governor.

Soon to latch on to this was CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan, who pointed out that Khan has taken a wrong position and hence none can be faulted if they say that he is trying to implement the RSS agenda here.

Meanwhile, former Lok Sabha secretary general P.D.T. Achary said the Governor does not have any such powers as the Governor can act only on the advice of the chief minister.

Last week Khan removed 15 nominated senate members of the Kerala University for not attending a senate meeting which was called to recommend a senate member to the interview panel for selecting the next vice-chancellor of the Kerala University.

Even though the notice for convening of the senate meeting was intimated to all, only a handful had turned up and the required quorum for the meeting was not there and had to be cancelled and this act of the ruling Left members had angered Khan.

Last month, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Khan had slammed each other over a few issues. The later was peeved when the former did not officially intimate him of his European trip and Vijayan told him when the two met at the funeral of CPI-M veteran Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, early this month.

