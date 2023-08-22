Kerala: Jolt to ruling CPI-M as HC says no to construction of party offices

Kochi, Aug 22 The ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Kerala on Tuesday suffered a jolt after the High Court directed the construction of the party offices in Idukki be immediately stopped if found to be in violation of the Revenue Department's orders.

The court said this while considering a petition pertaining to Munnar, a popular hill station in the state's Idukki district.

The order was passed on being informed of the construction of party offices at Bison Valley and Shantanpara, in alleged violation of the Revenue Department's orders.

There was also a complaint against the CPI-M, claiming the party was constructing its local committee office at Santhanpara in violation of the Land Assignment Rules, and despite the issuance of two 'stop memos' by the Village Officer, the construction activities continued.

The Kerala High Court now directed the Idukki District Collector to ensure that the construction is stopped forthwith, if the same is found to be in violation of the orders.

The Court also directed the district police chief to provide necessary assistance to the District Collector to stop the construction.

