Kerala Minister refutes AAP's claim of state officials visiting Delhi schools

New Delhi, April 24 Kerala Education and Labour Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty on Sunday refuted AAP leader Atishi Marlena's claims that the officials of his state had visited Delhi government schools in her constituency to understand Delhi's model of education.

"It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt's idea of nation building. Development through collaboration," Atishi had tweeted on Saturday.

In response, Sivankutty wrote: "Kerala's Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the 'Delhi Model'. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the 'Kerala Model' last month. We would like to know which aofficials' were welcomed by the AAP MLA."

However, clearing the air, Atishi said on Sunday that one official each from the CBSE School Management Association and Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes visited Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Kalkaji.

"Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Kalkaji, was visited yesterday by Mr. Victor T.I, Regional Secy of CBSE School Management Association and Dr. M. Dinesh Babu, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes," she tweeted this afternoon.

