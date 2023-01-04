Kerala mulls tinkering rules for jobs under die-in-harness scheme

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 The Pinarayi Vijayan government, which has decided to tinker with the present die-in-harness scheme, has called for a meeting of all representatives of the state government employee unions.

According to sources, the meeting has been called in the wake of a Kerala High Court judgment and would take place on January 10, which will be attended by the chief secretary and others representing the state government.

Hitherto the order in this was if a state government employee dies while in service his/ her children/ spouse depending on their educational qualifications would be given a job in the same department of the deceased.

But with the Kerala High Court intervening in this, the state government will give two options and it includes, that within one year of the death of the employee, his/her children or spouse should join the job or a sum of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the family.

Till now there was no time limit for the children/ spouse to join the job.

In all likelihood both these options will be shot down by the union representatives, sources said.

