Kharge takes lead in Cong prez poll with 7,897 votes

New Delhi, Oct 19 Mallikarjun Kharge has taken a lead with 7,897 votes in the Congress presidential election, while his rival Shashi Tharoor managed to win only 1,072.

Although the counting of votes has ended, official results are yet to be declared.

A total of 416 votes were declared invalid.

Kharge is likely to take charge next week a day after Diwali (October 23).

For the first in over two decades, the Congress will get a non-Gandhi President.

