Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women
By IANS | Published: February 27, 2023 02:54 PM 2023-02-27T14:54:09+5:30 2023-02-27T15:15:41+5:30
Chennai, Feb 27 Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K. Annamalai on Monday said that actor-turned-politician and BJP ...
Chennai, Feb 27 Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K. Annamalai on Monday said that actor-turned-politician and BJP national executive member, Khushbu Sundar has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women.
The order issued by the NCW Director said that the nomination is for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.
Annamalai in a tweet congratulated Khushbu on her nomination for the post of NCW member.
He said: "It is a recognition of her relentless pursuit and fight for women's rights!"
Khushbu in her response said that Annamalai has always been a great encouragement to her.
Khushbu has been in the news for her outbursts against rival political leaders.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app