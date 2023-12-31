Kicking Trump off the ballot in 2024 could divide the US: Ex-Obama aide David Axelrod

Washington, Dec 31 Barack Obama's former adviser David Axelrod expressed "very strong reservations" on booting Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, saying it could tear the nation apart.

Reacting to the news that Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows blocked Trump from the state's ballot because she alleged Trump violated the 14th Amendment through his actions on January 6, Axelrod told a media network : "I have very, very strong reservations about all of this."

Axelrod said: "I do think it would rip the country apart if he were actually prevented from running because tens of millions of people want to vote for him."

He also suggested that Trump has only "gained" popularity since the various indictments against him, which include federal charges of mishandling classified documents. He has pleaded not guilty to all 91 felony charges.

Trump was also blocked from Colorado's 2024 ballot earlier this month, and combined with the Maine decision; Axelrod predicted Trump would only become more popular.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Republican Presidential hopeful, said the court's decisions, especially Maine, made Trump a martyr before the voters.

"What you thought might be kryptonite for him has turned out to be battery packs, and this is a big one for him," Axelrod said.

"I think if you're going to beat Donald Trump, you're going to probably have to do it at the polls."

Axelrod issued the warning a month after he advised President Joe Biden to ramp up his campaign strategy.

Biden reportedly became "irritated," and as a result, Axelrod said he would "live with the fact that the President is unhappy with me".

"Again, my feeling is: either get out or get going," Axelrod said, suggesting it may be wise for President Biden to consider dropping out of the race, largely due to his age. Biden is the oldest sitting President at 81. If he wins, he will be 86 at the end of his second term. Biden's Democratic challengers are Representative Dean Phillips, author Marianne Williamson and YouTube news anchor Cenk Uygur."

