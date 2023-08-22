Kishan Reddy attacks BRS over fielding only 6 women, Kavitha hits back

Hyderabad, July 22 A war of words broke out between Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy and BRS MLC K. Kavitha after the BJP leader attacked BRS for fielding only six candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

Kishan Reddy, who is also state BJP president, targeted Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for giving tickets to only six women while declaring candidate for 115 out of 119 Assembly seats.

Referring to the protest by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kavitha in the national capital demanding passing of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, he asked why BRS was not implementing reservation for women.

"Bangaru Kutumbam Family members created drama in Jantar Mantar demanding for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament. In Bangaru Kutumbam Mathematics 33 per cent reservation led to six seats (3+3= 6) being given for women by the BRS party this time," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kavitha, who is a member of Telangana Legislative Council, hit back at Kishan Reddy questioning the delay in passing the Bill.

"Your concern for women's rights is astonishing but welcoming, if that's how you personally feel about it, politics aside. Finally someone from BJP has at least acknowledged this long pending demand. Kishan Anna, with an overwhelming majority in the Parliament, BJP can table & pass any Bill. Your party has refused to even entertain its two-time manifesto promise of the Women's Reservation Bill," said Kavitha in her reaction on X.

"Speaking of ticket distribution by the BRS Party, we understand your frustration & confusion. You were waiting to poach our candidates who did not get the tickets. Please don't link your political insecurities to Women's representation. Hon'ble CM KCR himself believes that without a constitutional right in place just like that of Local bodies that now gives 14 lakh women a chance to represent, this is not possible at the national and assembly level," she said.

"CM KCR Garu has proposed a formula to increase the number of seats in Parliament and reserve 1/3rd of them for women leaders. BRS Party does not sell Jumlas like the BJP," she added.

Kavitha also wanted to know Kishan Reddy's opinion on the issue of women's representation. The BRS leader said they want to see what the BJP, Congress, and other parties have to offer to the women of Telangana when it comes to the matter of ticket distribution.

"Politicising a structural flaw will only expose the intent of all the political parties that represent the aspirations of the people of the country that are never fulfilled, especially by a party that has been boasting about its thumping majority but does nothing for giving Women an equal space in political discourse," Kavitha added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor