Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase-II gets Cabinet not

New Delhi, Sep 7 The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the implementation of the Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase-II from the JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad, a stretch of 11.17 km with 11 stations, at a cost of Rs 1,957.05 crore.

The government said that the preparatory works for Phase-II, including widening of the Seaport Airport Road, are progressing well.

The Phase-I A of the project from Aluva to Petta, covering a stretch of 25.6 km with 22 stations at an estimated cost of Rs 5,181.79 crore, is complete now. The project is being implemented as a state sector project. Presently, all construction activities related to the project are over and it is ready for inauguration.

The Phase-I B of the project of 1.2 km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is under construction as a state sector project.

Kochi is the most densely-populated city in Kerala and is part of an extended metropolitan region, which is the largest urban agglomeration in the state.

The Kochi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 25.8 lakh in 2021, which is expected to rise to 33.12 lakh by 2031.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor