Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls: BJP says police not capable to conduct 'peaceful' elections

Terming the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls a 'farce', West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday wrote to State Election Commission and alleged that the police in the city not capable to conduct a 'peaceful' elections.

In its letter to the State Election Commission, BJP said, "With the utmost of regret and concern the BJP would like to put on record that today's polls for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been made a farce. Since the morning, for the entire day widespread violence, booth capturing, CC-1, cameras face covered or made to face away from the booth, our agents being driven out of booths, goons of TMC accompanying voters to the EVM."

"Scenes of violence, bombs throwing, voters injured, BJP candidates and agents being attacked have been dominating the electronic media since the commencement of polls at 7 am for the entire day," it read.

The BJP also said that Meena Devi Purohit who is a 5-term counsellor, contesting for her sixth term, was physically attacked.

"Vijay Ojha sitting counsellor, Brijesh Jha, and many others were also attacked. In each and every case the Kolkata Police despite being present took no action to prevent the incident or to apprehend the culprits," the letter said.

"Once again we remind you that we had pointed out to you on many occasions that the Kolkata Police is not capable to conduct such an election and above all are completely under the influence of the ruling TMC leadership. Our apprehension expressed to you was confirmed beyond doubt when at around 3:30 pm the Jt. CP (HQ) of Kolkata Police made a public announcement that the polls have been peaceful," it added.

During Kolkata Municipal elections today, a crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth injuring a voter. The incident took place outside Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata today.

Polling took place at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols. The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

( With inputs from ANI )

