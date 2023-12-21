Kremlin calls any peace initiatives on Ukraine without Russia 'absurd'

Moscow, Dec 21 Any peace proposals on the Ukraine crisis that exclude Russia are essentially absurd, and there is currently no foundation for peace talks with Kiev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We believe that the topic of negotiations is not relevant now. We have repeatedly stated that there is no basis, no foundation for such negotiations," Peskov added on Wednesday.

Any search for a peace formula without Russia's participation would be "an absurd process" that will not yield any potential results, he said.

Peskov's comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks made at his annual press conference on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zelensky said that the issue of negotiations is currently irrelevant, and that the only working platform on the key principles of peace in Ukraine is the Peace Formula, a 10-point plan the President himself proposed in November 2022.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor