K'taka CM Bommai, Deve Gowda condole demise of Mulayam Singh

Bengaluru, Oct 10 Top leaders from Karnataka condoled the death of senior politician and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated, "Saddened at the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch, three-time Chief Minister of UP and country's ex-Defense Minister. A true son of soil, he was a leader of the masses. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Bommai further said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav came to limelight under the guidance of leaders like Ram Manohar Lohiya, Raj Narayan. The country has lost a statesman."

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my longtime colleague and friend Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. My condolences to his family and followers."

He was deeply committed to secular, social political traditions. Will miss him very much," he stated.

"Saddened to hear the passing away of former Uttar Pradesh chief miister and founder of Samajwadi Party Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was one of the strong forces in our country's fight against communal politics. My deepest condolences to all his family members and well-wishers," Opposition leader Siddaramaiah maintained.

Former chief minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board Committee member B.S. Yediyurappa said, "I am deeply saddened about the passing away of the Samajwadi Party leader, former Union Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. His demise is a loss to the national polity. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

